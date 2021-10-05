"The best is yet to come" - AEW's Bryan Danielson shares a heartfelt message on a special day of his career

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently shared a heartfelt message on the 22nd anniversary of his pro wrestling career.

Danielson is one of the most celebrated wrestlers of this generation, having shown his in-ring chops all across the globe. From competing in the smallest venues to headlining and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 30, his journey is one for the ages.

Taking to Twitter, Bryan Danielson celebrated this monumental occasion by recalling his first-ever wrestling match against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick. He added that the two competed in a 10-minute time-limit draw at a show in San Antonio, Texas.

In closing, Bryan Danielson wrote that he has had 22 "amazing" years in the wrestling business but that his best is yet to come. Check out the AEW star's heartfelt tweet below:

"October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come," tweeted Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come 👊 October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come 👊

As expected, fans stormed into the comments section of Bryan Danielson's tweet, lavishing praise on the AEW star and his contribution to the industry.

Bryan Danielson recently competed in one of the best matches of his career

At last month's AEW Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega competed in a dream match. The opening clash of the September 22nd show was proclaimed by many to be one of Danielson's greatest accomplishments inside the squared circle.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

The non-title match ended in a time-limit draw, opening doors for another clash between them sometime down the line.

However, fans will have to wait for that match to transpire as Bryan Danielson has made it clear that he intends to climb the AEW rankings to earn a shot at Omega's world championship.

Also Read

What's your favorite moment in Bryan Danielson's pro wrestling career? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry