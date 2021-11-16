Bryan Danielson confirmed to face top AEW star for his next big match 

AEW has confirmed Bryan Danielson's next big match on AEW TV. The American Dragon is set to face Dark Order's Evil Uno this week on Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, AEW added the match to this week's already-stacked Dynamite line-up. On the back of a huge win over Miro from Full Gear, Bryan Danielson will have another tough test ahead of him this Wednesday night.

At Full Gear, Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament by beating Miro. With the win over the former TNT Champion, Danielson became the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship and has earned himself a future title shot against new champion Hangman Adam Page.

Page is close friends with The Dark Order, hence, it completely makes sense for AEW to book Bryan Danielson in a match against a member of the Dark Order.

The match is surely going to be interesting in the lead-up to the eventual world title match between Danielson and Page.

Evil Uno himself took to Twitter to provide his say on the match. The Dark Order star wrote that it will be a battle between The American Dragon and The Canadian Dragon on Dynamite this week.

Check out Uno's tweet below:

Evil Uno sounds quite confident heading into the match, as he claimed that Bryan Danielson won't be getting through him when they collide.

Bryan Danielson is yet to suffer a loss on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson's run in AEW has been incredible so far. Since making his debut at Full Gear, Danielson has been on an unbeaten run, getting past the likes of Nick Jackson, Eddie Kingston, Rocky Romero, Minoru Suzuki, Bobby Fish, and many others.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former WWE Champion will aim to keep his unbeaten streak intact when he faces Evil Uno. Heading into his match against Adam Page, Danielson's goal will be to keep his momentum going and eventually win the world title off The Cowboy.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande