Bryan Danielson wins a grueling encounter over Miro at Full Gear 2021; set for an AEW World Championship match

Bryan Danielson came on top in a memorable encounter with Miro at AEW Full Gear 2021 in front of a rabid crowd in Minneapolis.

The Redeemer's participation in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament wasn't the initial plan. Jon Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the tournament's semi-finals but later withdrew after entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

The Bulgarian star replaced Moxley, decimated Cassidy, and found his way into the finals at Full Gear against Danielson. As much as fans wanted to see Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson wrestle, Miro emerged as the perfect replacement to the former, putting up one of his best performances in the company.

The match was an evenly-contested contest with a terrific blend of Miro's brute force and Danielson's technical mastery. At many points in the bout, it legitimately looked like Miro could hand The American Dragon his first loss in All Elite Wrestling.

However, being the seasoned veteran he is, Danielson eventually found his way back into the match, forcing his opponent to tap out to the Guillotine Choke to secure the win. With his loss here at Full Gear 2021, it would be intriguing to see what AEW has planned for Miro going forward in the company.

His TNT Championship loss was deemed untimely by many, and his defeat tonight has only created more puzzlement regarding what lies ahead for him.

Bryan Danielson will face either Hangman Page or Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

The American Dragon has earned his first shot at the AEW World Championship since joining Tony Khan's promotion in September earlier this year.

He will battle it out with the winner of Full Gear 2021's main event between Hangman Page and AEW Champion Kenny Omega. With The Anxious Millenial Cowboy being the predicted winner, fans could soon witness a dream babyface vs. babyface clash between Danielson and Page.

That said, a win for Omega cannot be ruled out. Going by how great their first match was, All Elite Wrestling could book a second bout between Omega and Bryan Danielson, this time with the AEW Championship on the line.

Do you think Bryan Danielson winning over Miro was the right decision? Sound off in the comments section below.

