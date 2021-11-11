Bryan Danielson reveals the one wrestling move that should remain in the ring

AEW's Bryan Danielson is probably the only wrestler in pro wrestling who loves taking chops to his chest. The American Dragon has made a career out of battling in gruesome matches. Throughout his 21-year wrestling journey, Danielson never stopped following his passion, even if it has put a heavy toll on his body.

While speaking on the Bellas Podcast, the former WWE Superstar revealed that one of wrestling's hardest strikes (the chop) makes him ''feel alive''. While most of the wrestlers hate taking it on their chests, Bryan calls it a ''sensory experience'' and that he likes enduring the pain with closed eyes surrounded by the crowd's reaction:

"Part of me, I'm not competitive at all, but there's something about the physical nature of wrestling that just makes me feel alive. The chops, a lot of people hate getting chopped because it does hurt. For whatever reason, I don't hate it, it makes me feel things. It's not even a rush, it's just a sensory experience. I can close my eyes, think of the thing, and experience the vibration of the crowd's reaction,"

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Nothing better sums up what makes Bryan Danielson in AEW special than him pointing to his beet red chest and smiling with glee. Nothing better sums up what makes Bryan Danielson in AEW special than him pointing to his beet red chest and smiling with glee. https://t.co/bQq3TEhute

In an amusing bit, Brie Bella asked her husband about bringing chops to their bedroom. Bryan said he had experienced enough pain inside the squared circle and that he does not want it to get intense in the bedroom:

"Brie Bella, Danielson's wife, commented, "Is this something I should bring to the bedroom, chopping you?" Danielson replied, "No, no, no. There are people who are super into that and I don't want to take anything away from them, that's other people's thing. I experience enough pain in my regular life that I do not want it in the bedroom." (H/T-Fightful)

Bryan Danielson will face Miro in the tournament finals at AEW Full Gear

In what will be a career-defining moment, Bryan Danielson will face Miro in the tournament finals of the world title eliminator at AEW Full Gear this Saturday. The winner will receive an opportunity to challenge for the coveted prize down the road.

Before his high-stakes match, The American Dragon will square off against Rocky Romero in a singles match on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Whether or not the Bulgarian star tries to interfere in the bout remains to be seen.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to go to AEW for a dream match. Who is it? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you love seeing Bryan Danielson taking chops to his chest? Yes No 0 votes so far