"Getting to wrestle Brock [Lesnar]"- Popular AEW star looks back at his favorite moments in WWE

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently took a trip down memory lane to talk about some of his favorite moments that happened during his stint with WWE.

From being a rookie at NXT to headlining not one but two WrestleMania main events, Bryan rose through the ranks to become one of the company's biggest stars of the 2010s. Though he is currently looking to write the next chapter of his wrestling career in AEW, his tenure in WWE has defined his incredible legacy.

While speaking with Casual Conversations, Danielson acknowledged that he had fun during his time as a WWE Superstar. The American Dragon discussed the highlights of his career, such as facing Brock Lesnar and working with Randy Orton.

"I got to do so much fun, good wrestling," said Danielson. "Some of my favorite moments in my career are there. A match with Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, I always remember that. You know, and my daughter was there, and she came like, that was her first WrestleMania."

"Getting to wrestle Brock [Lesnar], you know, there were some really cool matches and moments, you know what I mean," Danielson continued. "Some of the live event stuff that I did with Randy Orton is just fantastic. A lot of that stuff were like, man, you know, it was really great wrestling."

Bryan Danielson's WWE run ended this past April when he faced Roman Reigns in a career vs. title match on SmackDown. The American Dragon came up short, so was banned from SmackDown, per the stipulation of the bout. This conclusive loss served as an appropriate way to end his decade-long journey with WWE.

Bryan Danielson has been on a roll since he signed with AEW

Bryan Danielson's AEW career is off to an impressive start. After his stunning debut at the All Out pay-per-view in September, he has competed in several buzzworthy bouts. The American Dragon looks unstoppable, as he is undefeated in singles competition in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar recently won the World Title Eliminator Tournament to become the top contender for Hangman Page's AEW World Championship. From being in the main event of WrestleMania 37 to earning a shot for the most coveted prize in AEW, Danielson is certainly having an incredible year.

