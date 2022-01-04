"What he's been doing is pretty extraordinary" - WWE legend is a big fan of Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson has impressed a lot of people with his AEW run. Most recently, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised The American Dragon and his in-ring skills.

Since Danielson made his AEW debut in September, he has delivered several remarkable matches; his bouts against Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page were instant classics.

On the most recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on the past year. He singled out Danielson as one of the best in the game for his excellent abilities as a true wrestler.

"As far as wrestling goes, Daniel Bryan has taken the moniker [of] wrestling very seriously,” said Booker T. “He wants to go out and perform in the ring and have great matches..."

"Now it’s about, 'Let me go out there and see how good I am,'" Booker T continued. "'Let me see how good I am still after a broken neck and people were still writing me off. Let me go out there and have some of my best wrestling matches ever now.' What he’s been doing is pretty extraordinary...." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Though Danielson only spent the last three months of 2021 in AEW, his incredible run with the promotion launched him into the conversation about the annual Wrestler of the Year award.

Bryan Danielson could win the AEW World Championship this week

On the first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2022, Bryan Danielson will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. This bout will be a rematch of their first encounter at AEW Winter is Coming, which ended in a time-limit draw. Most fans are expecting Page to retain the title on Wednesday night, but anything is possible.

Given Danielson's legendary career and his successful AEW run, he's certainly qualified to hold the gold. Whether The American Dragon wins on Wednesday remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume that Danielson's second match with Page will be a must-see clash.

Do you agree with Booker T's comments? Are you enjoying Bryan Danielson's AEW run? Sound off below.

