AEW's Kenny Omega rejects former WWE Champion's request for a rematch 

Bryan Danielson recently revealed that he spoke to AEW Champion Kenny Omega after their epic clash on the special Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Danielson stated that he asked Omega for a rematch, but the latter turned down the offer to wrestle him again.

Last Wednesday, The American Dragon and Kenny Omega wrestled to a 30-minute time-limit draw that received rave reviews. That being said, many fans were disappointed that the match didn't have a conclusive finish, and Bryan Danielson shares a similar mindset.

During an interview AEW shared online, Danielson stated that he wants to wrestle Omega again, and he'll work his way up the rankings to get another shot at him.

"I guess now, I was asking him, "Hey, let's do one more," and he said he didn't want another one," said Danielson. "And I get it, you know. Not everybody loves brutality the way I do. I get how AEW works, there’s a ranking system, and there’s a ton of guys here that I would love to kick their heads in for. I’m going to go through all of them, and no matter how many guys it takes, my next goal is to go for that AEW Championship."

Though Omega has made it clear that he doesn't intend to face Danielson again, The American Dragon is clearly willing to do whatever it takes to earn a rematch.

Bryan Danielson can wrestle a plethora of dream matches in AEW

The list of dream matches for Bryan Danielson in AEW is seemingly endless. In several interviews, he has been vocal about his desire to wrestle young stars in Tony Khan's promotion.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson



I am Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.I am #AllElite … now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in https://t.co/0NRDXcDugr

Matches with MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Hangman Page, and more are sure to steal the show whenever they happen. Plus, rematches with those Danielson already faced in WWE, like Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Adam Cole, are also anticipated by fans.

Also Read

Do you want Bryan Danielson and AEW Champion Kenny Omega to wrestle again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier