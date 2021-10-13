"I’ve learned a thing or two about violence myself" - Bryan Danielson sends an ominous warning to Japanese wrestling legend

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently took to Twitter to show his eagerness to fight his NJPW legend, Minoru Suzuki, on the Buy In of this week's AEW's Rampage, Buy In.

The news of AEW booking Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki has hyped up wrestling fans worldwide. The duo, who are both masters of art, are expected to put on a phenomenal performance for fans who will be watching their match live via AEW's YouTube channel.

Apart from the Danielson vs Suzuki showdown, the pre-show will also feature Bobby Fish locking horns with Lee Moriarty in a one-on-one match.

In a recent tweet, Bryan Danielson shared his experience of fighting the Japanese wrestling legend for the first time. The former WWE champion admitted Minoru Suzuki clobbered him in their first battle but vowed to show what he has learned since then.

"In 2004, I wrestled Minoru Suzuki 1 on 1. He beat the sh*t out of me. Showed me what violence and sadism inside a wrestling ring looks like. Since then, I’ve learned a thing or two about violence myself. And sadism. Excited to show Mr. Suzuki what I’ve learned #DANIELSONvsSUZUKI," said Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson believes AEW is modernizing wrestling

After running down his contract in WWE, Bryan Danielson decided to join AEW and he seems to be having lot of fun wrestling for the company. The former WWE superstar stated that Tony Khan's company is modernizing wrestling with their approach and also added that their shows will fit in well with the younger fans.

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life Bryan Danielson on differences between WWE & AEW. Bryan Danielson on differences between WWE & AEW. https://t.co/weYTJ6koEI

"The one thing that I think is really cool about AEW is that if you haven't watched wrestling in a long time, or you've fallen away from it, I encourage you to check it out because AEW is modernizing professional wrestling. A lot of professional wrestling has been stuck in an older mindset, but I think younger fans are really being drawn to AEW because they're modernizing," said Danielson.

Also Read

After his match with Minoru Suzuki, Bryan Danielson will appear on Saturday night's AEW Dynamite where he will face Bobby Fish in a one-on-one match.

Bryan has set his sights on the World Title and has stated he would be willing to go make his way up the rankings to get his rematch with Kenny Omega.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Alan John