"Head gets kicked in" - Bryan Danielson sends a stern warning message to top AEW star

Bryan Danielson has sent a warning to Hangman Adam Page ahead of their world title clash.

At Winter Is Coming, Bryan Danielson will finally get to share the ring with Hangman Page and challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Two weeks prior to their match, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to mention that at last year's Winter Is Coming there was a title change, as Kenny Omega won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley.

Danielson seems quite confident that he will dethrone Page this year. The former WWE star concluded his tweet by writing that "Wangman" would get his head kicked in two weeks from now.

"Last year’s #WinterIsComing had a title change, so will this one. Wangman’s head gets kicked in two weeks from now." - wrote Bryan Danielson.

Here's what Bryan Danielson posted on Twitter:

Hangman Adam Page won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2021 by beating his former tag team partner Kenny Omega.

Since capturing the belt, Page is yet to mark his first defense but will do so against Danielson at Winter Is Coming. At the same Full Gear pay-per-view, the former WWE Superstar became the #1 contender for the world championship by beating Miro in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Bryan Danielson has faced several members of the Dark Order in the lead-up to Winter Is Coming

In the lead-up to AEW: Winter Is Coming, Bryan Danielson faced a host of Dark Order members including Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, and on the most recent episode of Dynamite, Alan Angels.

The former WWE World Champion has beaten all three members of the Dark Order and was confronted by John Silver on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Danielson has also confronted Hangman Page a few times already in the lead-up to their match and the two men have engaged in a couple of wild brawls.

