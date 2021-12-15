"I like to drag guys into deep waters and see what they’ve got" - Bryan Danielson sends a warning to Hangman Page ahead of title showdown at AEW Winter Is Coming

Bryan Danielson is set to challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page later tonight on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. Danielson spoke to Dallas News ahead of the title showdown and was asked what he's expecting from the upcoming match.

Bryan Danielson said that he expects a fight before adding that it is always interesting to get in the ring with someone he has never wrestled with before. Here's what he said:

"I’m expecting a fight. It’s interesting. Because coming to AEW, there were a lot of unknowns for me because so many of the talent are new and young, and I never met them before going to WWE. I’ve never wrestled ‘Hangman’ Page. I’ve never been in the ring with him other than the last couple weeks where we’ve scrapped for maybe 20 seconds at most, you know what I mean?"

"So, that’s always interesting with somebody completely new. But I expect it to be a fight, and I’m – I don’t know – because I know [his style], right, and I try not to be cocky when I say that [laughs], I like to drag guys into deep waters and see what they’ve got."

Bryan Danielson on why he doesn't have a Mount Rushmore of wrestling

The American Dragon was also asked to name his Mount Rushmore of wrestling later in the interview but he declined, saying that it changes depending on the time and the mood he is in. Here's what Danielson had to say:

"That’s impossible. The problem with any of this is wresting is so subjective. And, from my own experience, if you were to say who do I want to watch the most today? I would say [any wrestler], and you would be like, ‘Who?’ [laughs] And that would change tomorrow depending on my mood or whatever it is. … So, I’m going to decline that answer, for posterity."

