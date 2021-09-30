“I was never handed a sheet of paper”- Bryan Danielson reveals he was surprised with the creative freedom in AEW

Bryan Danielson recently admitted the creative freedom that AEW has offered him so far has surprised him. He also shared how some stars find it difficult to work with writers.

After working for more than a decade in WWE, Bryan Danielson recently switched to AEW. The former WWE champion spoke about his move to AEW and more in the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated podcast. Bryan disclosed he was never handed a sheet of paper with a script in it.

"I was actually a little bit blown away. My first time I had to talk or anything was in Cincinnati, and I was like, so what are we doing? ‘I don’t know, what do you want to do?’ Wait, what? Last week in Newark, it was the same thing. I was never handed a sheet of paper. I was never told what we’re doing. We kind of sit down and decide what we’re doing, and I was just like, oh. And then there’s this overarching fear for me a little bit because some people don’t like working with the writers. I love working with the writers. I like collaborating. I had a really good time with that,” revealed Bryan Danielson (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

Since its launch, AEW has been known as a promotion where stars have been given adequate creative freedom for their promos. Cody Rhodes confirmed in a press event that AEW doesn't micromanage their stars; instead, they work collaboratively.

This is the polar opposite of how WWE works, as Vince McMahon's brand is known for its micromanagement. They give superstars scripted promos and there will be limited collaborative work with the writers.

Bryan Danielson sent an emotional letter to the WWE Universe before his in-ring debut for AEW

Bryan Danielson was praised by the wrestling world for pouring true emotions into a heartfelt letter that he posted for the WWE Universe. In what has been considered a class act, Bryan thanked the WWE for making him a wrestling superstar. He then went on to thank Vince McMahon for all the valuable lessons that he learned from him.

Danielson made a stellar AEW in-ring debut at Grandslam as he faced AEW Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match. The match, however, ended in a draw and it looks like a rematch between the two is work pending.

