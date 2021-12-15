"That match would happen in Seattle"- Bryan Danielson wants to face 28-year old star in a dream match in AEW

Bryan Danielson recently expressed his desire to share the ring with fellow AEW star Darby Allin.

Since arriving at AEW, The American Dragon has provided us with some dream matches against the likes of Kenny Omega and Eddie Kingston, just to name a couple. But given the depth in the men's division, Danielson is yet to face many rising AEW homegrowns.

While speaking with Dallas News, AEW's Bryan Danielson stated that it would be a dream scenario if he and Darby Allin got to face each other in their home city of Seattle.

The former WWE Superstar believes fans would be intrigued to see a rising star against an aging wrestler, both from the same place but conveying a different storyline:

“That’s a really hard one. I think a really interesting one – this would be, if you’re talking about a dream scenario, it would probably be with Darby Allin and that match would happen in Seattle. We’re both from there, and just telling a story of two guys kind of from the same place but are completely different. One is young and on the rise and already a superstar, one is aging and this is the twilight – that sort of thing. That, I think, would be a pretty cool story," Bryan Danielson said

Danielson and Allin are best known for their unorthodox in-ring style. Both AEW stars are capable enough to tear the house down if given a considerable amount of time in the ring.

Since The American Dragon is currently portraying a villainous character, the company wouldn't mind having him face the former TNT Champion in a dream clash. Moreover, putting Sting in the mix would make the feud more interesting whenever AEW decides to pull the trigger on it.

Bryan Danielson will headline AEW Winter is Coming tonight

While Bryan Danielson vs. Darby Allin is still far away, The American Dragon will have the biggest match of his AEW career when he faces Hangman Page for the world title at Winter is Coming tonight.

Both men have done a commendable job in captivating viewers into their storyline thus far. It's worth noting that Danielson is still undefeated in the singles division, and on the other hand, Hangman Page will have his first title defense since winning it last month.

With the stakes not getting much higher than this, one would wonder who walks away with gold to end the year on a high note.

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

