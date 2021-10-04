Buddy Murphy teases debuting at this week's AEW Dynamite in a now-deleted tweet

Former WWE star Buddy Murphy recently sent out a tweet, teasing his unexpected debut at the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Since his WWE departure in June this year, there has been rampant speculation about Murphy's next destination in the wrestling business. While he was heavily linked to join IMPACT Wrestling, the move hasn't materialized yet.

However, Buddy Murphy, who now goes as Buddy Matthews, has dropped a big hint at his AEW status. The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently shared a picture of a Joker emoji on his Twitter handle. That said, Murphy quickly deleted the tweet as well, leaving fans perplexed.

A screengrab of Buddy Murphy's now-deleted tweet

It's worth noting that on the second-anniversary episode of Dynamite, a Casino Ladder match has been booked to determine the challenger for AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Though six opponents have been announced for the bout, there's still a mystery surrounding the "Joker" entrant.

Buddy Matthews @SNM_Buddy yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all! 🙏 yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all! 🙏 https://t.co/WijweDBfCp

If at all Buddy Murphy does end up showing in the spot, he's sure to receive a resounding welcome from AEW fans. Interestingly, another former WWE star, Bobby Fish, will also debut at this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Tag Team Champion will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

Who can win the Ladder match at AEW Dynamite?

Aside from the Joker entrant, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, PAC, and Andrade are the confirmed participants in the Ladder match. Given how stacked the bout is with star power, it's hard to determine who could emerge as the winner.

As far as fans are concerned, they seem sure Hangman Page would return as the "Joker" in the match and go on to win, earning a shot at the AEW Championship.

Also Read

Do you see Buddy Murphy's debut at this week's AEW Dynamite? Who do you think should win the Casino Ladder match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far