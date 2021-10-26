"I've known Tony for years and years" - Former WWE broadcaster hints at an AEW appearance 

Former WWE broadcaster Charly Arnolt recently hinted at making a cameo appearance for AEW at some point down the line. She disclosed that she has known Tony Khan for many years, and she stated that she's a fan of the AEW President.

Arnolt, who went as Charly Caruso in WWE, departed the company this past March after a successful five-year tenure. Once she joined the global juggernaut in 2016, Arnolt quickly rose the ranks from working in NXT to conducting interviews and pre-show panels on the main roster.

Arnolt has been away from wrestling for more than six months, thanks to her full-time position with ESPN. That being said, when she spoke with East Coast Auctions, Charly Arnolt explained that she and Khan go way back. She added that she could potentially make a cameo for AEW or even work with them in some capacity.

"I am a huge fan of Tony Khan," said Arnolt. "I'm a huge fan of Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi. I have to imagine that whatever they are putting together over there is gold."

"I will make it a point to tune in and, who knows, maybe one day I'll make a cameo or more than a cameo," Arnolt continued. "I've known Tony for years and years. I was friends with Tony even before I took my job with WWE." (H/T - Fightful)

Charly Arnolt @CharlyOnTV So excited to take this next step, full-time with @espn ! I am blown away by everyone’s support and appreciate all the kind words and wishes!! ❤️ So excited to take this next step, full-time with @espn! I am blown away by everyone’s support and appreciate all the kind words and wishes!! ❤️ https://t.co/BIsuNfvUpE

Arnolt also explained that, apart from AEW boss Tony Khan, she's also a big fan of Cody and his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Another former WWE broadcaster recently discussed her interest in joining AEW

Like Charly Arnolt, former WWE personality Renee Paquette recently discussed her interest in possibly working for AEW. Though she mentioned that she could do plenty of things in AEW, Paquette stated that she has no intention of joining the company anytime soon.

The former WWE broadcaster also clarified that she's never spoken to Tony Khan about her joining AEW.

That being said, Paquette added that because her husband, Jon Moxley wrestles for the company, she could eventually sign with AEW.

