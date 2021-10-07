Chris Jericho and Inner Circle to face Men of the Year and former UFC Champion on AEW Dynamite next week

On AEW Dynamite, Dan Lambert challenged Inner Circle members Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager to a six-man tag team match against Men of the Year and former UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos.

This bout will be the latest escalation of the conflict between the feuding groups. Lambert and his fighters have been targeting Jericho for weeks, and American Top Team attacked Guevara as part of this mission on Wednesday.

After Sammy Guevara defeated Bobby Fish to successfully defend his AEW TNT Championship, ATT beat him up, but Fuego Del Sol, Jericho, and Hager made the save. Lambert subsequently dared Jericho to face his men next week.

"Our town, we fight on our terms," said Lambert. "Six-man tag team match. Inner City Jerk**fs vs. the Men of the Year and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior Dos Santos. And home-field advantage goes to us because not only will I be at ringside, so will the baddest bodyguard on the planet watching my back. If you need a reminder on who that is, you were briefly introduced two weeks ago. His name is Jorge Masvidal."

This bout won't not be the first time a former UFC Champion wrestles inside the squared circle, but it would be a first in AEW. How will Junior Do Santos fare in his pro wrestling debut? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

AEW Rampage will feature CM Punk and Jade Cargill in action

While AEW Dynamite was action-packed, a series of matches for AEW Rampage has been announced for Friday's show. This includes:

CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia

Jade Cargill vs. Sky Blue

Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Brian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Acclaimed

