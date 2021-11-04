Chris Jericho picks American Top Team's lineup for AEW Full Gear, Two former UFC Champions set to compete

During AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced the members of the American Top Team who will take part in the ten-man tag team match at Full Gear.

Le Champion revealed during Wednesday's broadcast that Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert himself will partner the Men of the Year in the last AEW pay-per-view of the year.

This will be Junior Dos Santos's second outing in an AEW ring after he teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat the Inner Circle's Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara on Rampage a few weeks ago.

Many fans were perhaps hoping for Jorge Masvidal to make his AEW debut at Full Gear. Dan Lambert being involved in the match was certainly unexpected and it remains to be seen how it will play out.

Arlie Arlovski is a former UFC heavyweight champion so his presence cannot be overlooked. This will be his first professional wrestling outing with AEW and he will be hoping to make a victorious start to his professional wrestling career.

Will Inner Circle get their revenge on American Top Team in AEW?

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Big night for pro wrestling with Smackdown and AEW Rampage going head-to-head.



For MMA fans, worth noting that Junior dos Santos will be making his pro wrestling debut on AEW. Jorge Masvidal will be in his corner along with ATT owner Dan Lambert (it’s a six-man tag w/ others). Big night for pro wrestling with Smackdown and AEW Rampage going head-to-head.For MMA fans, worth noting that Junior dos Santos will be making his pro wrestling debut on AEW. Jorge Masvidal will be in his corner along with ATT owner Dan Lambert (it’s a six-man tag w/ others).

Ever since the American Top Team debuted in AEW, they have berated everything related to the company. It was only until Chris Jericho and Jake Hager showed up that there was any sort of resistance to Dan Lambert's rants.

However, the American Top Team has been getting the upper hand with respect to multi-man tag team matches. The first big win came at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam when Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

The Men of the Year then added Junior Dos Santos to their team and defeated the aforementioned members of the Inner Circle with the addition of Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God defeated Ethan Page to retain the TNT Championship which allowed Chris Jericho to pick members of the American Top Team for Full Gear. Will the Inner Circle finally get the big win over their rivals after two huge losses?

Edited by Alan John