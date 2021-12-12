Chris Jericho provides a huge update on his health after recently being hospitalized

Chris Jericho has provided an update after he was recently hospitalized while on tour with his band, Fozzy in the UK.

The former AEW World Champion was admitted to the hospital recently for a non-COVID-19, treatable health issue. Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho posted a picture of himself and captioned it saying, "Back on the streets...."

Chris Jericho's caption indicates that the AEW star is no longer in the hospital, and he seems to be out of any sort of danger for now.

Fozzy had been set to perform in Swansea, Wales. But due to Jericho's hospitalization, the band released a statement and canceled Friday's show.

"Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible."

Thankfully, it seems like Jericho had recovered, though it's currently unclear how his brief stay in the hospital will affect the rest of Fozzy's tour.

How will Chris Jericho's AEW return play out?

Before he was recently written off TV by AEW, Chris Jericho was brutally assaulted by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. Upon his return, the former AEW World Champion could feud with the former WWE tag team and Red Death.

On a previous episode of AEW Rampage, Jericho came face-to-face with 2point0 after Garcia's match with Eddie Kingston. Considering that Kingston is also involved in the storyline, it's fair to wonder whether AEW will eventually have 2point0 face Kingston and Jericho at some point.

The Mad King has made it known that he doesn't need the help of Chris Jericho, and he has daid that he doesn't care about the former AEW World Champion. Still, fans continue to assume that the two men will unite to take on Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

Are you glad to hear about Jericho's recovery? Sound off below.

