AEW's Chris Jericho reveals which WWE match he watched to get ready for Blood and Guts

AEW star Chris Jericho recently recalled watching NXT WarGames featuring Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era in preparation for his Blood and Guts match earlier this year.

The Blood and Guts match pitting The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle went down on the May 5th edition of AEW Dynamite. The violent encounter, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, ended with MJF's stable standing tall.

Le Champion and Adam Cole recently sat down for the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho. During the conversation, Jericho took a moment to praise Cole and the efforts of other competitors during NXT's WarGames matches.

Jericho stated that though the WarGames matches of WCW from the 80s were available, he wanted to watch those that employed a newer mindset. The former AEW Champion revealed that watching the modern-day version of WarGames matches helped him generate ideas.

"When we had our Blood and Guts WarGames match, I watched your WarGames match just to try and get some ideas for a modern-day version. You know you can watch the ones from the 80s, which is one mindset. Then I watched your guy's version. Great job, great match," said Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Adam Cole could cross paths sometime in AEW

Since Adam Cole joined AEW earlier this month, the chatter surrounding possible dream matches for him in the company refuses to die down. One that not many, including Cole himself, have discussed is a match with Chris Jericho.

Le Champion has wrestled with several up-and-coming stars in AEW, and a clash against Cole is sure to steal the show. Though Cole is not an up-and-coming wrestler, he's a newbie in AEW. A prospective feud with Jericho is sure to elevate his stock in Tony Khan's promotion to unforeseen levels.

Also Read

Do you want Chris Jericho and Adam Cole to locks horns sometime down the line in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Abhinav Singh