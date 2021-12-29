"There's no getting out of this now"- 5-time world champion was nervous while taking Kenny Omega's finisher

Kenny Omega and Christian Cage wrestled in a pair of classics in August and September. But a moment during the clash at All Out had Captain Charisma genuinely worried.

Christian Cage dethroned the Belt Collector as the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion on the first episode of AEW Rampage in August. He won the match after delivering a Killswitch on a steel chair.

In their next showdown in the main event of All Out, Kenny Omega avenged his loss. 'The Best Bout' Machine delivered an Avalanche One-Winged Angel from the top rope to retain his AEW World Championship.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, Christian recalled how nervous he was before the top rope spot at All Out. He went on to say the adrenaline allowed him to go through with it.

"I got up there at the end of that match and when he stood up, I was like, 'Well, there's no getting out of this now.' I mean it was pretty damn high, I'm not going to lie. It was jarring, you know, but when you're out there and your adrenaline's kicking and you're in that type of match -- the main event -- you really don't feel it in the moment, But it was there. It was a big one," Christian Cage said.

Nobody has kicked out of Kenny Omega's finisher in AEW

Kenny Omega's finisher, the One-Winged Angel, is one of the most protected pro-wrestling finishers of all time. Nobody in AEW has ever kicked out of it. The last person to break out of the pin was Kota Ibushi in 2011.

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor Remember when Kenny Omega did the One Winged Angel in the AIR at the Jaguars' stadium ??

Just incredible 🖤 Remember when Kenny Omega did the One Winged Angel in the AIR at the Jaguars' stadium ?? Just incredible 🖤 https://t.co/y2Crgm12QP

The Cleaner has developed a reputation around his finisher, defeating some of the biggest names in the AEW. Whenever the move is successfully executed, the audience is assured that the end is going to be in Omega's favor.

However, Jon Moxley found a creative way to kick out at AEW Revolution 2021 in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. He got his foot on the bottom rope to trigger an explosion, forcing Kenny Omega to break the pin.

While many thought Hangman Page would become the first to kick out of the move at Full Gear, he didn't need to. His Buckshot Lariat got him the win and the title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will break the pin following Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy