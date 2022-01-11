×
Former WWE Attitude Era star confronts one-half of The Young Bucks on Being The Elite

The Young Bucks are no strangers to controversy.
The Young Bucks are no strangers to controversy.
Sam Palmer
Modified Jan 11, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Current AEW and former WWE star Christopher Daniels returned to fans' screens, confronting Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks on the latest episode of "Being the Elite."

The "Fallen Angel" has been absent from TV since May 2021, when he and former SoCal Uncensored teammate Frankie Kazarian unsuccessfully challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championships.

Kazarian and Daniels were forced to go their separate ways in the wake of the loss, and while the former has tried to exact revenge at the expense of The Elite, the latter has been away from AEW TV for quite some time.

“Head of Talent Relations” - Being The Elite Ep. 289 youtu.be/QLmIR9BjaNA via @YouTube @youngbucks @facdaniels @Jade_Cargill @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat @SilverNumber1 @stu_dos @EvilUno @YTAlexReynolds @Pres10Vance @Alan_V_Angels @ColtCabana https://t.co/V7Wh0jxKLL

However, on the latest episode of "Being the Elite," Daniels returned to confront Matt Jackson backstage at a recent AEW event. In the segment, he even referenced the Attitude Era.

Christopher Daniels showed up dressed as the famous WWE character "The Higher Power." While it may seem like a fun, tongue-in-cheek reference, he was meant to be The Higher Power until Vince McMahon changed his mind at the 11th hour.

As the head of talent relations in AEW, it's unclear whether Christopher Daniels will be back in the ring any time soon. However, he's back amongst on the screens.

The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW as well.

Despite appearing on recent episodes of both Dynamite and Rampage, The Jackson Brothers have taken a back seat over the past few weeks.

With mounting injuries and the absence of "Elite" stablemate Kenny Omega, the former AEW Tag Team Champions haven't been as prominent on TV as they were a few months ago.

The @youngbucks come in to ruin the #freshlysqueezed #bestfriends party and @KORCombat gets the pin on @sexychuckiet!What a match and what a debut for the #ViolentArtist Kyle O'Reilly here on #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash!#AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th! https://t.co/jA53FTPgtz

It was reported that Matt Jackson had contracted COVID in the last days of 2021, keeping the former champs off-TV. However, with the mounting tensions between the former "Undisputed Era" and "The Elite," AEW will have The Bucks back in the main event picture in due course.

हिन्दी