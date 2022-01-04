Top AEW star mocks The Undertaker's entrance; teases major in-ring return

Although Christopher Daniels hasn't competed for AEW in more than six months, a bit from Being the Elite's latest episode hinted at his possible in-ring return, plus, the former AEW Tag Team Champion also hilariously mocked WWE legend The Undertaker's famous entrance.

The latest episode of the YouTube-exclusive show chronicled the backstage events of AEW's return to the Daily's Place for last week's Dynamite.

During the final few moments of the show, Daniels made his way out of the locker room, with The Undertaker's famous gong sound in the background. He looked directly into the camera and said he had work to do before walking away.

It's also worth noting that this moment went down at the same spot as where Christopher Daniels had teased his retirement. The veteran performer contemplated hanging up his boots after his and Kazarian's crushing loss to The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite's May 14th, 2021 episode.

It's also worth noting that despite not competing in AEW since May, Daniels has wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, and DEFY Wrestling in recent months, where he's also the DEFY Champion.

It'll be interesting to see if this leads to Christopher Daniels stepping back into the squared circle in AEW or remains a mere tease.

Christopher Daniels recently opened up about his future with AEW

Last month, the 51-year old veteran spoke about his desire to get back into the ring in AEW. Christopher Daniels stated that he wouldn't think twice before stepping back if the company wanted him to perform again.

However, Daniels clarified that it isn't his call and his in-ring return solely depends upon what's best for AEW.

"It’s not my call. I hope to get in the ring at some point soon, but if not, I also realize that I’m still contributing to AEW. And if the fates decide that my best contribution is behind the scenes, then so be it. But I’m still ready to go and the minute I see my name on the board, I’ll lace them up and bring it," said Daniels. "

For those unaware, Christopher Daniels is also AEW's Head of Talent Relations, making him one of the most integral parts of the company's day-to-day activities.

