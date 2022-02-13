×
Christopher Daniels wants to team with TNA legend one more time in AEW

Christopher Daniels hopes it can happen down the line (Pic Source: Lee South / AEW)
Modified Feb 13, 2022 09:58 PM IST
AEW veteran Christopher Daniels hopes to reunite with his tag team partner, Frankie Kazarian in the future.

Last year, Daniels and Kazarian faced The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Championship in a high-profile match. The stakes couldn't be higher, as Daniels and Kazarian would be forced to break up if they lost. That's exactly what happened, as the Young Bucks defeated the duo, collectively known as SCU.

Kazarian is now more of a singles competitor, while Daniels has been active elsewhere in promotions like IMPACT and DEFY Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Daniels stated that he would love to team up with his SCU partner again if the opportunity presented itself.

"I would love an opportunity to tag with Frankie again if that was the case," said Daniels. "At the same time, if singles is the way we must go, we're both very accomplished singles wrestlers and we were before SCU and I think Frankie has proven that he can still go and I'm looking for that opportunity to prove the same. (H/T Fightful)
The latest episode with @facdaniels is up now! 💪He talks about his upcoming match in #njpwSTRONG, gives an update on his injured eye, what his job as @AEW Head of Talent Relations entails, when he will return to AEW and moreWatch and listen:podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/christopher-da… https://t.co/E4bugSOmb0

It's no secret that Daniels wants to wrestle in AEW. But given the amount of talent on the roster, especially in the tag team division, his return doesn't seem likely right now.

When will Christopher Daniels wrestle again in AEW?

As mentioned earlier, Daniels has remained active as a wrestler; he has faced Jay White, Brody King, and Malakai Black in recent months. While he's still working behind the scenes for Tony Khan's promotion, there's not a specific timetable for his return to the ring.

"The landscape with AEW is in constant flux; additions, subtractions, it’s just a crowded field right now," said Daniels. "But hopefully, I can make my way back there. There is no real timetable as to when that might be so I’m sort of at the mercy of circumstance." (H/T Fightful)
A highly touted young athlete with unlimited potential and a bright future ahead of him. Tonight, I teach him a valuable lesson in how to accept a crushing defeat.Happy anniversary, @defyNW.As your champion, I promise to make your 5th year the best in your existence. https://t.co/vsZMoaRAvD

Given the way that the company's roster continues to grow, it's unclear what the future holds for the veteran's in-ring career. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens next.

