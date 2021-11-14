CM Punk comments on whether WWE fans have followed him in AEW

CM Punk recently shared his thoughts on whether or not WWE's fan base has followed him since he arrived in AEW.

The Straight Edge Superstar captivated millions of people during his remarkable run with WWE. But after he left the company and spent more than seven years away from the business, many fans wondered whether Punk could still draw viewers like he used to.

While speaking during the media scrum following this year's Full Gear pay-per-view, CM Punk expressed his belief that there's been an overlap of WWE fans who have followed him to AEW. He also emphasized that he's not sure whether all of his old WWE fans watch Tony Khan's promotion because of him.

The multi-time world champion went on to compare AEW's live crowds to the ones he performed for prior to his time in WWE.

"I definitely think there's overlap," said Punk. "I don't know if everybody who is a WWE fan came over here specifically just to watch me. But what I recognize in front of an AEW audience is an audience that I used to wrestle in front of prior to the [WWE], it's the wrestling fans."

CM Punk also said that there are no casual viewers anymore, and he stated that AEW has genuine wrestling fans.

"People talk about trying to get casual viewers, [but] I don't think there's casual wrestling fans anymore," Punk continued. "My opinion, maybe I'm wrong. Maybe somebody in TNT is gonna get mad that I'm saying this, or I am of this opinion. But, you know, our fans are wrestling fans, and we give them wrestling."

Punk also made it clear that he likes how AEW knows its fans want to see genuine wrestling, and the company gives it to them.

CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear this week

CM Punk has been on a roll, and he continued his undefeated streak at AEW Full Gear when he defeated Eddie Kingston.

The two foes waged war in a brutal battle, and Punk was bleeding for the majority of the bout. One of the surprising takeaways from their encounter was the crowd's strange reaction. Surprisingly, many fans booed Punk and heavily cheered for The Mad King.

Though The Second City Saint emerged victorious, this rivalry has generated a lot of buzz. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see whether the company chooses to continue this storyline.

What do you make of CM Punk 's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

