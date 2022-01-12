"It really WAS me" - AEW's CM Punk possibly confirms alter-ego after pulling out of popular indie event

Since debuting on AEW, CM Punk has been putting out stellar performances both in-ring and on mic. Despite his recent feud with MJF, the wrestling community wants the Cult of Personality to make his journey through the 'forbidden door.'

The wish almost came true when PWG confirmed the entry of 'Phillipp Five Skulls' into their Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Taking the first name in as a hint, fans quickly speculated that the mysterious debutant was none other than CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks).

However, PWG announced that Phillipp Five Skulls had pulled out of the event due to retirement from professional wrestling.

Soon after, Punk seemingly confirmed the alias, putting an end to his in-ring return to GCW in over a decade and a half.

PWG @OfficialPWG Unfortunately, Phillip Five Skulls has decided to retire from professional wrestling and will no longer be competing in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles. Unfortunately, Phillip Five Skulls has decided to retire from professional wrestling and will no longer be competing in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles.

However, Punk will cross the forbidden door to GCW on January 22nd to induct his former manager and Shimmer founder Dave Prazak into the Indie Hall of Fame.

CM Punk is not the first AEW star to use an alter-ego

CM Punk's reveal as Phillipp Five Skulls sees him join the likes of Bryan Danielson and Cody Rhodes in regards to alter egos. Both of the latter stars have made appearances on Dark as luchador impostors in singles and tag team action.

Bryan has one match to his alter-ego's credit, wrestling as Infinito defeated Ray Jaz. Meanwhile, Cody has repeatedly donned the mask of Fuego Dos (Fuego II/2) in tag team action with Fuego Del Sol as Too Fast Too Fuego. The masked tandem is undefeated in tag team action thus far.

FTR have also donned Lucha Libre-inspired outfits as Las Super Ranas to conceal their identity against The Lucha Brothers. They successfully won the AAA Tag Titles from the latter team.

