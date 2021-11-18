CM Punk confronts top AEW heel, plays mind games on Dynamite 

CM Punk seems to have kickstarted his highly-anticipated feud with The Pinnacle leader MJF on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The Salt of The Earth is fresh off his win over Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021. The Straight Edge Superstar was also in the winner's column at the same pay-per-view as he defeated Eddie Kingston in a brutal and hard-hitting affair.

MJF, accompanied by his Pinnacle stablemates, Shawn Spears and Wardlow, came out on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The Virginia crowd rained down boos on him, clearly unhappy with his cheap win over Allin on Saturday. MJF then boasted about being the most "complete" wrestler in AEW.

Furthermore, he took a dig at AEW Champion Hangman Page and claimed nobody's on his level. Just then, CM Punk's music hit, with the crowd going wild. The former WWE star made his way out to the ring, where MJF introduced himself and extended his hand.

However, CM Punk simply smiled and walked away, leaving The Salt of the Earth perplexed about the former's intentions. Fans can expect AEW to build upon this tease in the coming weeks and book a dream clash between MJF and Punk sometime down the line.

Dutch Mantell wants MJF to defeat CM Punk in AEW

Last month on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was asked about which AEW star could hand CM Punk his first loss in the company. The former WWE manager stated that since MJF is a perfect heel, he should be the first one to defeat CM Punk in AEW. Here's what Dutch Mantell said:

"I would go with MJF because he's still an unknown. And whoever beats Punk is gonna be a heel. So you gotta go with a guy who knows how to be a heel. He doesn't give a cr**. He's a good heel, and he works it, just what I like about him. He's a 24/7 heel because that's what heels use to be. You have to be a heel 24/7," said Dutch Mantell.

It now remains to be seen how the feud between MJF and CM Punk pans out in AEW, and whether it ends with the latter's winning streak ending.

