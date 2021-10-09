Wrestling legend picks MJF to defeat former WWE Champion in AEW (Exclusive) 

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently lauded MJF for being a 24/7 heel in AEW and never breaking kayfabe. He also picked 'The Salt of The Earth' as who should hand CM Punk his first loss in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell answered a fan who wondered who should be the first AEW star to defeat Punk. The veteran manager stated that since MJF is a perfect heel, he should be the one to end the former WWE Champion's winning streak.

Mantell believes that a proper heel should be someone who's in character 24/7 and doesn't go around signing autographs for fans. Dutch Mantell then cited the example of The Undertaker, who managed to retain his aura throughout his wrestling career, thanks to his dedication.

"I would go with MJF because he's still an unknown. And whoever beats Punk is gonna be a heel. So you gotta go with a guy who knows how to be a heel. He doesn't give a cr**. He's a good heel, and he works it, just what I like about him. He's a 24/7 heel because that's what heels use to be. You have to be a heel 24/7. You can't be a heel who signs autographs and says hello. If you're gonna be a heel, be a heel. Sometimes when you went out to get your car, you had to be careful, you had to keep walking because those people could bite you. Nobody ever got past that veil (refers to Undertaker). I always say people would believe you if you would never give them reasons to disbelief. And Taker never gave them a reason to disbelief. He did it 24/7 and never chit-chatted around, and everybody believed him," said Dutch Mantell.

Since MJF and CM Punk haven't yet crossed paths in AEW, fans shouldn't expect the two to battle it out anytime soon. AEW could likely preserve this feud for future. Till then, the promotion will continue to build MJF as a genuine main event star.

Who is MJF's next opponent in AEW?

While a match with CM Punk is still far from becoming a reality, MJF might clash with another babyface at AEW Full Gear 2021. He has kickstarted a feud with Darby Allin, and the angle on this week's AEW has further intensified the rivalry.

MJF and his Pinnacle stablemates brutally assaulted Allin on Wednesday night's show under the garb of black masks. However, it was abundantly clear that the attackers were nobody but the heel stable. It now remains to be seen how this rivalry will pan out in the future.

