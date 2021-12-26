"The bottom line is making money"- AEW star CM Punk makes a bold prediction about Conor McGregor entering pro wrestling

AEW star CM Punk recently made a bold prediction about Conor McGregor's potential foray into pro wrestling.

The wrestling world has drastically changed over the last decade. People have witnessed some of the biggest crossovers transpire from pro wrestling to UFC and vice versa. CM Punk and Ronda Rousey are among the few top-tier names who've tried their luck in MMA and sports entertainment.

While speaking with ESPN Sportsnation, Punk stated that Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey were 'excellent' in transitioning from other combat sports to wrestling. Considering that, The Straight Edge Superstar is hopeful to see The Notorious One inside the squared circle:

“[Floyd] Mayweather crossed over and did a match at WrestleMania, I’m sure we’re eventually going to see [Conor] McGregor come over," CM Punk said. "[Ronda] Rousey was excellent when she came over. The bottom line is making money. If you’re making money, you’re technically not doing anything wrong.” (H/T- Fightful)

The Second City Saint believes there's nothing wrong with switching since the bottom line is to make money. It's worth recalling that McGregor has a rich history with WWE Superstars, as he has badmouthed them on numerous occasions. Despite that, the 33-year old MMA star has teased an actual wrestling match in Vince McMahon's company, although that hasn't materialized yet.

Junior Dos Santos, Jorge Masvidal and Paige VanZant have made appearances in AEW recently. It shouldn't be too surprising to see McGregor try his luck in sports entertainment, be it for AEW or WWE.

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after having an unsuccessful stint in the MMA world

After a controversial fallout with WWE in 2014, CM Punk made the transition to the Octagon, signing with UFC. The Straight Edge Superstar lost both the matches he fought during his short stint, one against Mickey Gall and the other against Mike Jackson.

Although Punk's previous outcome was overturned after Jackson tested positive for marijuana, the 43-year old star decided to hang up his boots. He stayed retired until AEW came knocking on his door and convinced him to return to pro wrestling.

CM Punk set the wrestling world ablaze after making a surprise debut on an episode of AEW Rampage in August earlier this year. If recent signs are anything to go by, he seems far from done inside the squared circle.

