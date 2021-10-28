CM Punk continues unbeaten AEW run as he takes down former WWE star on Dynamite

CM Punk continued his incredible run in AEW as he took down former NXT Superstar Bobby Fish on this week's Dynamite opener.

The match became personal after Fish continued to assault Anthony Greene on AEW Dynamite last week. CM Punk ran in to save the young star, prompting Punk to say that he hates bullies and was disgusted with Fish's actions.

The match started as an even affair between the two ring veterans. However, things changed when CM Punk took the match outside. While the Straight Edge Superstar was able to hit his signature dive to the outside, it ended up being more costly than effective for the Chicago native.

As CM Punk tried to get back into the squared circle, Bobby Fish kicked him off the ring apron, causing the former WWE Champion's knee to buckle.

The injured body part would be a target for Bobby Fish for the rest of the nearly 20-minute match, as he kept attacking it with various kicks and submission holds. While Punk tried to mount some offense, he would find himself unable to stand.

The match was brought back to being even, with Punk and Fish trading rights and lefts from their knees. The two men were able to get to a vertical base, and Punk found himself with the upper hand with a neck breaker and then the running knee into the corner.

Punk set up his finisher, the GTS, but Fish was able to reverse it and attack the injured knee again. The two men traded holds back and forth, but Punk finally hit the GTS to score the win. Fish did throw his arm to kick out, but he was half a second too late.

CM Punk reveals when he would go after the AEW World Championship

In a recent interview with DAZN, CM Punk said he doesn't feel that it's "his time" to get an AEW World Championship match just yet.

“I would have loved to have been a part of it. Looking at the field and seeing the names that were in it, I definitely think I could have fit in there. It'll come. You know, it's not my time, but it'll come at a later date," said CM Punk.

With the Straight Edge Superstar currently 5-0 in AEW, he could find himself in the AEW World Title mix pretty soon.

With Tony Khan's promotion giving a lot of importance to rankings and win-loss records, a few more victories could be enough to give CM Punk the license to go after the World Champion.

