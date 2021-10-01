CM Punk credits multi-time WWE Hardcore Champion as being the first to help him

AEW's CM Punk has revealed the surprising name of the first person to help him.

CM Punk was a guest on AEW Unrestricted to discuss his career, MMA, and acting pursuits. When bringing the subject of influence to his career, Punk listed several names but credited ECW Original and former WWE Superstar Raven as one of the first people to help him.

"Raven is a guy; I don't think I ever really mentioned him. He needs the credit for being really the first guy that I worked with that would sit me down, literally be like, 'Ok, you're the s**ts,' CM Punk said.

He added that Raven gave him a lot of tough love and didn't pull punches with his constructive criticism.

And he was a little harsh at times, and I would be like, man, all right, I mean, he helped me get a grasp of having stuff make sense. He helped me a lot when I was just like a dude doing matches. It was more about like, oh, this is going to be like New Japan, and Super Juniors match because they do cool moves, and he was the guy, who was like, try to slow it down and have stuff make more sense."

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



Relive the first two years of the company featuring matches like CM Punk, Raven and Julio Dinero vs. Abyss, Kevin Northcutt & Legend (NWA-TNA #75) and SO many more! Every single NWA-TNA Asylum Years PPV is now available at GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com or the GWN App.Relive the first two years of the company featuring matches like CM Punk, Raven and Julio Dinero vs. Abyss, Kevin Northcutt & Legend (NWA-TNA #75) and SO many more! Every single NWA-TNA Asylum Years PPV is now available at GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com or the GWN App.



Relive the first two years of the company featuring matches like CM Punk, Raven and Julio Dinero vs. Abyss, Kevin Northcutt & Legend (NWA-TNA #75) and SO many more! https://t.co/C2ks54Vr0L

For those unfamiliar, Raven and CM Punk worked together in TNA/Impact Wrestling around 2003-2004. Punk was part of Raven's stable The Gathering. The pair even feuded with one another.

Most who have dealt with Raven had credited him as having one of the sharpest wrestling minds in the business with his ability to cut promos, dive into his characters and have a commanding screen presence.

Indeed, that has left an impression on CM Punk in more ways than one.

CM Punk was overwhelmed over the annoucement of the Owen Cup in AEW

It was recently announced that AEW struck a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation, which includes the sale of Owen Hart merchandise in AEW and a tournament called "The Owen." In an interview, Punk said that he was overwhelmed and blown away.

"I'm still overwhelmed at the news as a wrestling fan, and it blows me away, and I just think it's another eye-opening aspect of AEW that it's like, you know, for 20 years, there was one place, and if you didn't want to deal with them, then you're kinda out of sight, out of mind.

You know, point in case, Owen Hart Foundation, Martha Hart, CM Punk and what AEW has done is got me back after seven years, and they did what I categorized as the unthinkable, and we're gonna get Owen toys, Owen shirts, Owen in a video game and that's amazing for his legacy." CM Punk said.

Like the rest, Punk seems to be overjoyed at the news that Owen Hart's legacy will continue in AEW.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quotes from this article.

Also Read

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Daniel Wood