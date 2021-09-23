"The unthinkable" - CM Punk's honest opinion of Owen Hart cup in AEW

CM Punk has revealed that a recent announcement from AEW is one that he feels no-one would've seen coming.

As a guest on Barstool Rasslin', CM Punk commented on the newly-announced Owen Hart Cup in AEW and said that he was overwhelmed by the news and that AEW did the unthinkable.

"I'm still overwhelmed at the news as a wrestling fan, and it blows me away, and I just think it's another eye-opening aspect of AEW that it's like, you know, for 20 years, there was one place, and if you didn't want to deal with them, then you're kinda out of sight, out of mind. You know, point in case, Owen Hart Foundation, Martha Hart, CM Punk and what AEW has done is got me back after seven years, and they did what I categorized as the unthinkable, and we're gonna get Owen toys, Owen shirts, Owen in a video game and that's amazing for his legacy." CM Punk said.

Punk seems to be very much in awe of Owen Hart's legacy, and the feeling appears to be mutual across the wrestling world.

CM Punk wants to be like Eddie Guerrero in AEW

Punk has stated in several interviews that he wants to give back to the business, especially when it comes to the younger talent.

In an interview with Jim Ross, he had cited what Eddie Guerrero did for him when he was on the independent scene. Guerrero had put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line, and though he beat him, he still put him over.

"So we lock back up and he says, sorry, Punky, I got to hit the frog splash and I'm just elated because I'm a kid and I love pro-wrestling and I love Eddie Guerrero, he hits me with a frog splash, he pins me and he gets on the mic and he says, 'You know, you're good. Someday, you're going to be up there and you're going to wrestle me for this up there.", said Punk.

Considering that CM Punk's second match in AEW is against Powerhouse Hobbs, it's safe to say that he's living up to the spirit that Eddie left behind.

