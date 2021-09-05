CM Punk talks about the time he faced Eddie Guerrero for the Intercontinental Title outside WWE

In an exclusive interview with Jim Ross, CM Punk was asked what his goals were in AEW. In response, he recounted wrestling Eddie Guerrero in the independent scene when he put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Eddie, then released from the WWE, wrestled in the independent scene before being rehired. Guerrero wanted to fulfill his commitments, specifically in the IWC in Pittsburgh. At this point, Guerrero was the WWE Intercontinental Champion, while Punk was the IWC Champion.

Eddie refused to beat CM Punk but decided to do a time-limit draw instead. Punk recalled having a 30-minute match and being exhausted by the end of it. At this point, the former WWE Champion said that Eddie grabbed the mic, stating that he can't leave without being able to beat him. Eddie wanted five more minutes and even put his Intercontinental Title on the line. Punk said:

"So we lock back up and he says, sorry, Punky, I got to hit the frog splash and I'm just elated because I'm a kid and I love pro-wrestling and I love Eddie Guerrero, he hits me with a frog splash, he pins me and he gets on the mic and he says, 'You know, you're good. Someday, you're going to be up there and you're going to wrestle me for this up there.", said Punk.

CM Punk concluded that this is what he wants to do for AEW. He doesn't want to be Eddie but rather enable the spirit of giving back to the business. He also mentioned hthat he wants to help young wrestlers like other legends like Eddie, Harley Race, Tracey Smothers helped him.

CM Punk believes Darby Allin is the perfect opponent

In an interview with New York Post, Punk believed Allin was a fantastic talent and a great personality who would be a perfect foil for his first match in seven years.

With the match set for AEW All Out, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out for The Best in the World. Will CM Punk be victorious this Sunday? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

