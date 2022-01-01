Six-time WWE Champion interested in forming long-term alliance with Sting and Darby Allin

CM Punk recently expressed his desire to form a long-term alliance with fellow AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin.

In what felt like a dream scenario last week, The Straight Edge Superstar teamed up with Sting and Allin for the first time during the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash show. It's worth noting that Punk even paid homage to the WCW Icon by sporting the latter's Surfer gimmick facepaint from back in the day.

The trio defeated MJF and FTR in a hard-hitting six-man tag team match. The babyface team showed impressive teamwork and contributed equally throughout the encounter.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked CM Punk about possibly forming a long-term alliance with Sting and Darby Allin.

Riley Decker @RileyDecker14 @CMPunk #askpunk would you ever consider teaming up with sting and darby for a long term situation? That trio would be awesome #AEW @CMPunk #askpunk would you ever consider teaming up with sting and darby for a long term situation? That trio would be awesome #AEW

In response, the six-time WWE World Champion wrote: 'F**k yeah.' You can check out Punk's reaction by clicking here.

While CM Punk has now gone his separate ways to resume his rivalry with MJF, he seems intrigued by the idea of teaming up with the face-painted stars again. Given the 43-year-old star's reaction, wrestling fans have gone berserk on Twitter, with some even hoping to see these men hold potential trios titles one day.

Sting recently heaped praise on AEW star CM Punk

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Sting spoke highly of CM Punk. The WCW Icon talked about Punk's ability to garner ample reactions from fans.

Sting even compared him to legends like The Road Warriors in terms of fan reactions:

"CM Punk, he’s truly amazing to me. Hearing the crowd respond to him, it’s made me turn back the clock and think of all the different memorable reactions over the years to different wrestlers. I’ve especially been thinking about The Road Warriors. Animal was really big on that. He would say, ‘This guy got a huge pop, but it wasn’t a Road Warrior pop.’ That’s what Punk gets.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

Punk and Sting hold tremendous respect for each other, and they've been vocal about working together. It will be interesting to see when and where AEW brings these men together alongside Allin again.

