"This guy is lucky I'm not a heel" - CM Punk opens up on moment when AEW fan offered him a beer on Rampage

CM Punk recently recalled his hilarious interaction with a fan who offered him a beer on live television at AEW Rampage.

On the September 3rd edition of Rampage, Punk walked down the entrance ramp at the show's beginning. At one point, the AEW star did his trademark dive into the crowd. Just then, CM Punk was unexpectedly offered a beer by a fan who wanted to share his drink with the former WWE Champion.

Being a follower of the Straight Edge lifestyle in real life, Punk declined the offer. However, the moment quickly caught the attention of fans, as much as it went viral on Twitter.

In a recent chat with ET Canada, CM Punk opened up about this moment. The AEW star joked that the fan was lucky that he isn't playing a heel character on TV right now. That said, Punk added that notwithstanding the gift, he was happy with the fan's gesture.

“The thing that was going through my mind in that moment was, ‘Man, this guy is lucky I’m not a heel right now.’ But it was a funny moment for me,” Punk laughs. “I was just like, ‘This is hilarious.’ Sometimes it’s not about the gift, the gesture is more important.”

CM Punk recently challenged someone to step up to him in AEW

CM Punk proved that he hasn't lost a step inside the squared circle with his memorable matches against AEW stars Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs. However, Punk is far from satisfied with just two wins on his side and is yearning to wrestle the best AEW has to offer.

With Full Gear 2021 just a little over a month away, fans can expect to see CM Punk's opponent at the pay-per-view possibly emerge as soon as this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Also Read

Who do you think should CM Punk face at AEW: Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the commenters section below.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Alan John