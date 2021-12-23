CM Punk debuts new look at AEW Holiday Bash in tribute of WWE Hall of Famer

CM Punk debuted a fascinating look during his trios match on tonight's Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Straight Edge Superstar seemingly paid homage to his fellow partner Sting by cosplaying as The Icon's most famous 'Surfer' gimmick from back in the day. Beyond dressing up in a 'Surfer' outfit, he was also wearing face paint, thus giving resemblance to Sting's old look from the late 1980s.

Aside from Punk's eye-catching look, The Vigilante also stunned everyone after he came out wearing a CM Punk t-shirt and the latter's theme-based face-paint. Both men's wholehearted gestures towards one another show how much respect they have for each other.

Now coming fast forward to the main event of tonight's Holiday Bash edition, CM Punk remained successful after he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the trio of MJF and the FTR.

It's worth noting that the 62-year old star made his return to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the first time in 27 years. He last wrestled against his arch-nemesis, Ric Flair, in the same place back in 1994.

The WWE Hall of Famer certainly brought back all those memories as he once again displayed a breath-taking performance on Wednesday night. Similarly, Punk and Allin left no stone unturned in putting down The Pinnacle.

The dream trio of Sting, CM Punk, and Darby Allin delivered their respective finishing maneuvers on Dax Harwood to win the match at the end. Another win meant that The Straight Edge Superstar would keep his winning streak intact. Meanwhile, Sting is also yet to be pinned or suffer a loss as he remains undefeated.

CM Punk recalls returning to pro wrestling at AEW Rampage earlier this year

While recently speaking with ESPN, AEW star CM Punk opened up about his monumental return to pro wrestling this year. He stated that it was the number one moment of his career.

Punk believes his comeback after more than seven years left fingerprints on the business:

"It was pretty crazy. I definitely think it's the number one moment of my career," CM Punk said. I’ve been fortunate, I've done a lot of cool things, won titles, sold out buildings, wrestled a lot of big names. But to come back after 7 years and have that be the response, shows you I think that I left my fingerprints all over the industry, individuals and everything."

After emerging victorious tonight, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him. As things stand, a singles bout against MJF seems inevitable.

