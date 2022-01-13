"We also rode around on my scooter" - Top Indie wrestler details quirky meeting with CM Punk

CM Punk will always be known for his "pipe-bomb" promo and capturing multiple championships in WWE. However, the Straight Edge Superstar can add "driving around on a scooter with another wrestler" to his checklist.

Punk recently met with eccentric wrestler Danhausen - who calls him "Pepsi Man" - and the two ended up spending a day together.

During an interview with Graham GSM Matthews from WhatCulture, he went into detail about his meeting with Punk.

"It was like two Macho Mans coming together to form The Mega Powers. It was my first time meeting CM Punk. We ate Starbucks together, it was wonderful. We got to meet Fanhausens and there were lots of people taking pictures with Danhausen and CM Punk. We also rode around on my scooter because I needed a scooter to get around that weekend," said Danhausen. (H/T: Fightful)

Danhausen has been seen with a few wrestlers. He even accidentally signed with A&W and not AEW as a tease.

Danhausen's fanhausens are seemingly fired up to see the star in AEW. In nearly every episode, there's a poster demanding his signing. Whether he signs with AEW or not is something fans will have to wait for, as he's still recovering from an injury.

Could CM Punk and Danhausen make a good team in AEW?

Danhausen is comical, and pairing him with a more serious wrestler would undoubtedly result in some antics. He with Punk would be just the right amount of serious and humorous.

Punk could easily teach the young wrestler how to hone his craft. Danhausen could add another side to Punk's persona, giving him a comical edge. Their partnership could be reminiscent of Team Hell No's Bryan Danielson and Kane.

Punk has never really had a longstanding team other than the Straight Edge Society, so it could be refreshing to see him form a new partnership in AEW. Using him to get fans used to Danhausen could also be the right step.

Punk is currently feuding with MJF in a seemingly long-term rivalry. Danhausen could even be worked into it based on his history with Friedman.

Many possible angles are waiting for Danhausen in AEW. Would you like to see him teaming up with Punk? Let us know in the comments below.

