CM Punk wants to be in a tag team with ex-WWE Champion in AEW

AEW star CM Punk wants to be in a tag team with former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson in AEW in the near future.

Punk, in his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, was asked about teaming with an AEW star in his current run with the company. He stated that he'd love to team with Bryan Danielson, FKA Daniel Bryan, and revealed he was close to teaming with him before he joined WWE.

“I think there’s a lot of good answers to that question, but selfishly, I want to tag with Bryan Danielson. I don’t know if anybody has ever spoken about this before, but before I left Ring of Honor for WWE, we were thinking what’s next for CM Punk after winning the title and all that stuff. There was a thing we were kicking around with maybe me and American Dragon tagging up, just black boots, black trunks, kind of like a Bockwinkel and Stevens for a new era," said CM Punk.

"Of course, we were both like, ‘Yea, that sounds like something we could really sink our teeth into.’ I still think there’s potential to do that," said CM Punk about tagging with Bryan Danielson in AEW." added said CM Punk (H/T WrestlingNews)

The duo feuded in WWE, but teamed up a few years later, including a match against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper at Survivor Series 2013.

CM Punk's AEW career so far

So far, CM Punk has been in two feuds in AEW since debuting in the company in August. His first rivalry was against Darby Allin and the two fought at the All Out pay-per-view, where Punk won.

Punk then moved on to a feud with Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs after Taz confronted the former WWE star. He was once again victorious when he and Hobbs faced off on Rampage last month.

Also Read

AEW will be planning a new feud for Punk, which could result in a match at the company's next pay-per-view, Full Gear taking place in November.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “That was a man who’s passion for wrestling you could just see bleeding out of him.



And then I would see him in WWE and he wasn’t the same guy.”



- Bryan Danielson on CM Punk “That was a man who’s passion for wrestling you could just see bleeding out of him.



And then I would see him in WWE and he wasn’t the same guy.”



- Bryan Danielson on CM Punk https://t.co/mhvNF2lcXK

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far