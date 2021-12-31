"I see it in your eyes that you're a broken man." - top AEW star calls out Cody Rhodes leading into Rampage

Top AEW star Ethan Page called out TNT champion Cody Rhodes during a promo he shared on Twitter, leading into their match.

Page will have his second TNT title shot tonight on AEW Rampage when he faces the three-time champion. 'All Ego' pulled no punches in his powerful promo, calling out Rhodes for his spending habits and even his entrance.

"Cody? Be honest with everyone here? Can you even look at yourself in the mirror? I see it in your eyes that you’re a broken man. The people? They’ve gotten to you. You’ve now entered into our world, the only difference is we embrace the hate. We love it. Because we know that we’re better than literally every single person in this building. We walk the walk. We talk the talk. And you want to question why everybody hates you? Yet you wanna buy your busses, your Burberry boots for your baby, and your baller ass bullsh*t, and question why people boo you on your 17 minute entrance? I wish I had that. I’d thrive in that hate. And when I win the TNT title this Friday? I will become the face of this company and this network. And I’ll embrace the hate." - Ethan Page

Are AEW trying to change the perception of Cody Rhodes by making him face a major heel?

Cody Rhodes receiving thunderous boos while wrestling as a babyface is one of the strangest things in modern wrestling. Rhodes even received boos after defeating Sammy Guevara last week.

The American Nightmare has stated that he will never turn heel, even though this is something that many critics and fans alike seem to be pushing for. Could AEW be putting Rhodes against an established heel like Ethan Page to win him some grace?

The issues fans have with Cody Rhodes go far deeper and things might end badly for him, with Ethan Page receiving cheers instead of Rhodes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Cody Rhodes should just become a full-fledged heel? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Ryan K Boman