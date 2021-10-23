"I’m ready for any type of crowd reaction" - Cody Rhodes comments on the reaction he received from AEW fans at Dynamite: Grand Slam

Cody Rhodes was recently in conversation with PWInsider. The former TNT Champion spoke about the crowd reaction against Malakai Black at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

He follows Tully Blanchard's rule: the fans need to be loud, and their reaction needs to be longer. Cody Rhodes is entirely okay if the responses are against him.

He is also fine with the fact if the reactions are somewhere in the middle because that creates a really fun component of the match.

"Well for New York City, it was what I expected. I had no qualms at all about what we were going to be presented with and I think in terms of what I was preparing for that night, it was designed around the idea that perhaps a shiny new toy is the one that they cheer and perhaps this is a night to be the aggressor in this match. But for me, I just need … Tully Blanchard’s rule is they got to be loud and it’s got to be long, the loudest, the longness. So I really love it. I know that’s wild. I love it if it’s one way, I love it if it’s another, I especially love it if it’s split down the middle, because that creates really fun component of your match but it creates a ton of speculation and so many people have been educated to just our competition’s product for so long," Cody Rhodes said. (H/T: EWrestling News)

While he is ready for all kinds of chants, the only reaction that would scare Cody is if he gets nothing at all:

"I think they have an idea where it’s going and I’m really the first to tell them this is going somewhere that’s never been gone before. I mean, that’s the story of AEW is this is a different frontier we’re on. So for me, I think all my experience leading up to this point having done this since I was 15 and having been born into it, I’m ready for any type of crowd reaction. The only type of crowd reaction that would scare me is as you know, the non-reaction,” Cody Rhodes clarified.

Who is Cody Rhodes' next opponent on AEW?

In less than 24 hours, Cody Rhodes will be in action against Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite. The pair will face each other for the third and final time. Black is currently 2-0 up against Rhodes and will attempt to continue his unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Rhodes' goal will be to finally get a win over Black. In this week's AEW Rampage, the former TNT Champion came to the aid of PAC when the latter found himself in the middle of a 2-on-1 beatdown by Andrade and Black.

