×
Create
Notifications

"Has all the tools" - Cody Rhodes praises former WWE star but believes he won't be able "hang" with him in the ring

Cody Rhodes has sent a message to Andrade El Idolo
Cody Rhodes has sent a message to Andrade El Idolo
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 03, 2021 06:22 AM IST
News

Cody Rhodes believes that former WWE star Andrade won't be able to hang with him inside the squared circle. Ahead of their blockbuster match on AEW Dynamite, Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message to Andrade.

In one of his recent tweets, Cody Rhodes praised El Idolo, as he stated that the former WWE NXT Champion has all the tools and a hearty list of accolades to his name.

However, according to Cody Rhodes, he doesn't think Andrade is on his level. The former TNT Champion concluded his tweet by hyping up AEW's upcoming show in Kansas City.

Here's the tweet from Cody Rhodes, as he sent a bold message to Andrade:

Heavyweight wrestling - dude has all the tools and a hearty list of accolades to his name…but I don’t think he can hang with me Kansas City, here we come 🔥 twitter.com/aew/status/145…

Cody Rhodes and Andrade have been going back-and-forth with one another for weeks now. The two men engaged in a feud after their respective rivalries with Malakai Black and PAC concluded.

In the lead-up to Cody Rhodes' feud with Andrade, the former NXT Champion has also set his sights on Arn Anderson.

Cody Rhodes and Andrade's latest feuds in AEW

Cody Rhodes was recently in a feud with Malakai Black. The former WWE star's first match in AEW was against Rhodes, whom he beat within minutes in a dominant performance.

Last week, @AndradeElIdolo & #MalakaiBlack joined forces to assault @CodyRhodes & @TheArnShow before @BASTARDPAC evened the odds. TOMORROW, the #AmericanNightmare Cody gets his shot at #AndradeElIdolo on #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE at 8ET/5PT on @tntdrama! https://t.co/simxpIpgGJ

The rematch between the two saw Black once again get his hand raised over Rhodes. Whereas, the third and final match between the two took place recently on Dynamite when the former TNT Champion finally defeated the leader of The House of Black and ended his AEW winning streak.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Andrade, on the other hand, has been feuding with PAC. The two men shared the ring with one another on two different occasions, however, it now looks like AEW is moving towards a blockbuster feud between PAC and Malakai Black.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी