"Has all the tools" - Cody Rhodes praises former WWE star but believes he won't be able "hang" with him in the ring

Cody Rhodes believes that former WWE star Andrade won't be able to hang with him inside the squared circle. Ahead of their blockbuster match on AEW Dynamite, Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message to Andrade.

In one of his recent tweets, Cody Rhodes praised El Idolo, as he stated that the former WWE NXT Champion has all the tools and a hearty list of accolades to his name.

However, according to Cody Rhodes, he doesn't think Andrade is on his level. The former TNT Champion concluded his tweet by hyping up AEW's upcoming show in Kansas City.

Here's the tweet from Cody Rhodes, as he sent a bold message to Andrade:

Cody Rhodes and Andrade have been going back-and-forth with one another for weeks now. The two men engaged in a feud after their respective rivalries with Malakai Black and PAC concluded.

In the lead-up to Cody Rhodes' feud with Andrade, the former NXT Champion has also set his sights on Arn Anderson.

Cody Rhodes and Andrade's latest feuds in AEW

Cody Rhodes was recently in a feud with Malakai Black. The former WWE star's first match in AEW was against Rhodes, whom he beat within minutes in a dominant performance.

The rematch between the two saw Black once again get his hand raised over Rhodes. Whereas, the third and final match between the two took place recently on Dynamite when the former TNT Champion finally defeated the leader of The House of Black and ended his AEW winning streak.

Andrade, on the other hand, has been feuding with PAC. The two men shared the ring with one another on two different occasions, however, it now looks like AEW is moving towards a blockbuster feud between PAC and Malakai Black.

Edited by Genci Papraniku