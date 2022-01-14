"It's not done him any favors whatsoever" – Cody Rhodes' promo skills and preparation slammed by legendary wrestling manager

Cody Rhodes was criticized for his promo skills and preparation by legendary manager Jim Cornette.

Cornette had little good to say about Rhodes' mic skills during episode 226 of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru. Cornette was read Rhodes' response to his badly received feud with Anthony Ogogo.

According to Rhodes, he practices his promos during workshops, where writes them down. On this, Cornette said:

"That’s an unheard of thing. Just the last resort? I know he talks about the workshops, the practise, and the writing [but] it’s not done him any favours whatsoever. Do you think his father ever sat down and said ‘I’m gonna write down the promo that I’m gonna do on TBS, Saturday?'"

Cornette questioned Rhodes' preparation and hinted at his promos not being believable:

"You have to put some thought into your promos in general, especially when you’re doing a bunch of them. You think of different ways to sell what you’re involved in but I never [did] promos from start to finish in my mind like I was gonna say it on camera because part of the reason why it looks like you mean what you say is because you’re doing it while you’re doing it!"

Jim Cornette comes from a time where promos were done differently, but his opinions might still be important today.

When will Cody Rhodes face Sammy Guevara to become undisputed TNT Champion?

Due to Cody Rhodes being unable to compete at the AEW Battle of the Belts, Sammy Guevara faced Dustin Rhodes and became the interim TNT Champion.

Interm championships are barely used in wrestling today and this is a rare occurrence. At some point, Rhodes and Guevara will have to face each other to crown the undisputed TNT Champion.

So far, there's been no word on Rhodes' AEW return, and in the meantime, Guevara will continue to defend the interim championship.

