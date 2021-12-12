Photo: Cody Rhodes shows off nasty burn marks following flaming table spot on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Cody Rhodes has been booed heavily by fans in recent weeks. However, that never stops Cody from going all out to entertain them, and that was the case for the Atlanta episode of Dynamite, where he faced Andrade El Idolo in the main event.

The finish of the match saw Cody Rhodes hit Andrade with a reverse suplex through a flaming table, leaving the former with some nasty burns.

The bout itself saw both men use various weapons, tables, and more, but it was the flaming finish that has left fans talking. The match also saw the return of Brandi Rhodes, who was actually the one who set the table ablaze. Doctors checked on Cody right after the spot, and we now have an update thanks to his Instagram story:

Cody showed the lasting effects on the spot on Instagram

He is still clearly suffering from the effects of the spot last week, and it is unclear if he will need any time away from the ring.

Cody Rhodes has repeatedly stated that he won't be turning heel

Despite a clamor from both fans as well as former wrestlers to see Cody turn heel, the former TNT Champion has repeatedly stated that that is not his intention. In a recent interview with Pop Culture a few weeks ago, he explained why he will not be turning heel:

“This will disappoint so many and maybe it won’t, maybe this will excite, but two things I can guarantee you and I’m not saying this to wave one hand while you’re not looking at the other. I’m telling this from the most honest standpoint, I am not going to turn heel on this company. And I would retire before I did that. Now I’m the head of the community outreach group. I have a little girl now. I’m not going to be doing heel stuff on TV. I am not turning heel and I’m not going back on my word to challenge for the title. That stuff was real. It hurts,” said Cody Rhodes.

If Cody Rhodes does end up turning heel, he could become one of the top villains in AEW and pro wrestling as a whole. Some critics have stated that they feel a heel turn will come eventually, but at this point, we can just wait and watch to see what goes down.

