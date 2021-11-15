Current champion pays tribute to Jeff Hardy at AEW Full Gear

At AEW Full Gear, Sammy Guevara paid tribute to Jeff Hardy, as he pulled off a huge Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder.

Over the years, Jeff Hardy has inspired several pro wrestling fans across the world. With his incredible skills, Hardy has also impressed other pro wrestlers in other promotions.

As seen in the co-main event of Full Gear, Sammy Guevara took to the top of a ladder and hit a Swanton Bomb on Scorpio Sky. Sky was placed on a bridged ladder and Guevara pulled off the devastating move.

Check out the Swanton Bomb from Sammy Guevara below:

The move looked spectacular and the internet was quick to draw similarities between Guevara and Hardy. The TNT Champion himself also took to Twitter to reflect on The Inner Circle's match against American Top Team from Full Gear.

Guevara enjoyed the moment as he posted the same clip but from a different angle.

“I’m just a kid living the dream!” wrote Sammy Guevara on Twitter.

The Spanish God won the TNT Championship in a battle against Miro. Guevara has defended his belt against Bobby Fish on AEW Dynamite and will once again put the title on the line this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal, who made his AEW debut at Full Gear and confronted the Inner Circle member after his match.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara I’m just a kid living the dream! I’m just a kid living the dream! https://t.co/r9oYPKNO50

Jeff Hardy's current run in WWE

Jeff Hardy hasn't been doing much in WWE lately. The former WWE Champion was recently drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2021 Draft.

Hardy was recently selected to represent Team SmackDown for this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Charismatic Enigma will represent the blue brand alongside the likes of Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Happy Corbin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Post Survivor Series 2021, it would be interesting to see if WWE still considers Jeff Hardy a top asset to the company and if they decide to push him as a top contender.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku