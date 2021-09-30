"Tony is just a super cool dude" - Heel personality breaks character to heap praise on Tony Khan

Dan Lambert recently shared his thoughts on the creative process in AEW, lauding Tony Khan for granting creative freedom to performers to write their own scripts.

Lambert has delivered several memorable promos in AEW, slamming the company's roster and its fanbase. His promos sound very authentic, and Lambert credits this to Tony Khan's open-minded view on trusting the performers to showcase their personality.

Speaking with Cageside Seats, Dan Lambert recalled his first promo in AEW, where Tony Khan gave him the go-ahead after listening to just the gist of what Lambert had in mind. However, he also disclosed that the AEW President does exercise his creative control to ensure no one crosses the line and lands in trouble.

"Luckily, over there you get some input into what you’re going to do. You write your own scripts. You say what you want to say. You can incorporate some of your own personality if you want to and it seems like the people who get the best reactions do. I don’t know what it’s like for everybody there. I can only speak for myself,” he begins. “But the first time I walked in, I texted Tony before I got there and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to say something like this,’ And he texted me back and said, ‘great.’ He [Khan] obviously is going to have some creative control if I’m going to do something that’s going to be stupid or get somebody in trouble; although, it might be fun to get cancelled. But I don’t want to cause him any headaches, but at some point, that might happen.” said Dan Lambert

Dan Lambert discusses his personal equation with AEW President Tony Khan

The American Top Team leader stated that Tony Khan was a "super cool" person and a wrestling nerd. Dan Lambert added that despite being from different generations, he and Khan still connected over their love for the business.

Furthermore, he revealed that Tony Khan personally invited him to AEW to deliver a promo and bring a couple of his MMA fighters. In closing, Dan Lambert stated that his AEW appearance was initially supposed to be a one-off affair, but Khan asked him to return.

"Tony Khan is just a super cool dude. He’s a wrestling nerd like I am, which is kind of crazy because he is younger and didn’t grow up watching the same stuff I did, but he knows everything about it... When it came down to Miami, we were just talking and he was like, ‘Hey, do you want to pop in and do a promo. Bring a couple of fighters, have some fun? It was probably just going to be a one-off, in my opinion. So we did it and afterwards, he texted me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come by next week?" said Dan Lambert

AEW fans can expect to see more of Lambert in the coming weeks as he and his American Top Fighters are embroiled in a feud with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

