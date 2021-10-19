"It was just a ton of fun"- Former WWE Champion rates his match against Kenny Omega

Bryan Danielson recently recalled his AEW debut match against Kenny Omega while also explaining where it stands on a scale of 1 to 10.

Since arriving at All Elite Wrestling, Bryan has had some memorable moments, one of which is his clash with Omega that took place on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite last month. The bout ended in a time-limit draw as neither man could pin or submit the other inside 30 minutes. Even though no clear winner emerged, the match received critical acclaim from fans and veterans of the wrestling world.

While speaking with Jim Varsallone, Bryan Danielson rated his match against Kenny Omega 10/10. The American Dragon added that he had a lot of fun that night and believes it was one of those rare matches that are incomparable:

"So yeah, I wasn’t worried if we knocked it out of the park or hit a grand slam, I worry about, ‘Did I enjoy what I just did?’ And as far as my enjoyment, that’s a 10/10 as far as you look at, ‘Okay, well which matches did you enjoy the most?’ If you rank everything on a scale of 1 to 10, that was a 10/10 enjoyment for me in the sense that there are only a handful of matches that are even comparable. So yeah, to me, it was just a ton of fun. And then what I do after is a day or two later, I’ll go back and watch it, and that’s where I’ll pick myself apart. And that’s the point that I go back and learn, and so – ’cause I find that if you’re too [concerned], if you come back and the first thing you’re worried about is, ‘Did we do a good job?’ Then all of a sudden, you aren’t enjoying it as much as you could," Bryan Danielson said. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

MurphTheItohStan @MakiItohSimp142 Just rewatched Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega at Grand Slam for the 3rd time. This is 100% the greatest tv match I’ve ever watched Just rewatched Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega at Grand Slam for the 3rd time. This is 100% the greatest tv match I’ve ever watched https://t.co/dUUox4U55d

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson are currently two of the most technically sound wrestlers today. Understandably, expectations were high from them, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that they left no stone unturned in giving us a spine-chilling encounter.

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Championship at Full Gear next month

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Confirmed: the showdown The professional wrestling worlds been waiting for patiently the last two years finally goes down saturday november 13th as Kenny Omega the AEW World Champion battles Hangman Page in a Blockbuster matchup At the Highly Anticipated #AEWFullGear 🤑😈👇🔥 Confirmed: the showdown The professional wrestling worlds been waiting for patiently the last two years finally goes down saturday november 13th as Kenny Omega the AEW World Champion battles Hangman Page in a Blockbuster matchup At the Highly Anticipated #AEWFullGear 🤑😈👇🔥 https://t.co/kS8l92PGgK

Kenny Omega will have an uphill task at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view as he puts his AEW World Championship on the line against Hangman Page.

It's clear that there's no love lost between the two men, given their enormous history that has involved friendship, betrayal, and vengeance over the past few years. Fans can expect both men to confront each other to build the hype ahead of their massive clash.

Also Read

On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate the match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see another match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson? Yes No 0 votes so far