"Game recognize game" - 23-year-old AEW star reacts to CM Punk's comments about him

AEW star Daniel Garcia has reacted to CM Punk praising him in a recent interview. Taking to Twitter, Garcia showed mutual respect towards the former WWE Champion in quite a rare move.

In a recent interview with ESPN, CM Punk praised several rising AEW stars, including his former in-ring opponent Daniel Garcia. The former WWE performer even praised the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

“Daniel Garcia is a guy that I think is phenomenal. Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks. I’ll forget so many people if I name them. I just think that the future is very, very bright.” - said CM Punk.

Taking to Twitter, Daniel Garcia reacted with the following tweet, as he wrote, 'Game recognize game'.

Here's the tweet from Daniel Garcia:

On a previous episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk faced Daniel Garcia in a singles match, one that the former WWE Champion won.

Punk has also shared the ring with the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs and Lee Moriarty, among the up-and-coming names in AEW.

CM Punk is currently in a feud with MJF in AEW

CM Punk is currently feuding with MJF in AEW. The former WWE star initially interrupted Friedman and The Pinnacle on an episode of AEW Dynamite and has since gone back-and-forth with MJF.

The two men even engaged in a heated promo segment that kick-started AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. On the latest episode, CM Punk teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin for a match against FTR and MJF, in a six-man tag team match.

The babyface team of Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting ended up winning the bout, however, Punk and Friedman's feud seems far from over. A singles match between the two men seems inevitable and is highly likely to take place down the road at some point.

What do you think about CM Punk's comments regarding Daniel Garcia? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

