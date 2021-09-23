"I want to do this in England" - Bryan Danielson wants to face a current champion from NJPW in a dream match

Bryan Danielson wants to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. in England.

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Danielson explained that he wants to share the ring with the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star at some point down the road.

ZSJ is currently competing in NJPW, where the British star is part of the Suzuki-gun faction. He is working as a tag team wrestler these days, alongside Taichi, and the two men are the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions.

"One of the things I want to do outside of AEW, and I want to do this in England because he's English, I want to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. in England," said Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson then mentioned how, in recent years, Sabre Jr. has been winning the Best Technical Wrestler Award from The Wrestling Observer. The American Dragon noted that the award was renamed after him because he won it so many times. A match between the two men could determine which one is the superior wrestler.

"It's probably the most well-known wrestling journal, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer right?" Bryan continued. "And after I was forced to retire, he renamed the Best Technical Wrestler the Bryan Danielson award because I had won it so many years in a row. Well now, Zack Sabre Jr. has won it like seven years in a row. So some of those years I was in retirement, but even since I've come back, he's still winning the Best Technical Wrestler."

ZSJ is one of the top stars in NJPW right now. Though he's not working as a singles star right now, the Suzuki-gun standout remains one of the best competitors that NJPW has to offer. The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion is currently wrestling in the legendary G1 Climax tournament

Bryan Danielson will be in action against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

On Wednesday night, Bryan Danielson will be in action against Kenny Omega in a singles match. This bout will be Danielson's in-ring debut in AEW, and he will aim for a major victory against the reigning AEW World Champion.

Would you want to see Danielson face Zack Sabre Jr.? Sound off below.

