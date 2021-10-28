Darby Allin breaks silence after his stunning return to AEW Dynamite 

Darby Allin sent out a message moments after making his sensational return on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he attacked MJF.

After MJF delivered a promo berating Darby Allin, Sting's music hit. However, it was a mere trick played by The Pinnacle to tease the Boston fans. Moments later, the lights went off, and Sting legitimately appeared. The Icon laid out Wardlow and Shawn Spears, forcing MJF to escape the ring. Much to his shock, The Salt of the Earth came across Darby Allin standing amongst the crowd.

The former TNT Champion sent MJF packing, grabbed the mic and made his intentions about wanting to face MJF at Full Gear 2021 clear. Moments after this, Darby Allin took to Twitter to send the following message.

"Full F’ing gear," tweeted Darby Allin.

Darby Allin had been absent since October 6th's edition of AEW Dynamite, where he was brutalized by a few masked men in the parking lot. As it turned out, the masked men were none other than The Pinnacle themselves, including MJF.

It now remains to be seen if The Salt of the Earth accepts the challenge laid down by Allin for a match at Full Gear 2021.

Konnan isn't a fan of Darby Allin and Sting's association in AEW

While the crowd's love for Allin and The Icon was evident on this week's AEW Dynamite, Konnan doesn't seem to be a fan of their association. The WCW veteran recently explained the issues he has with their booking in AEW.

Konnan pointed out that Sting and Darby Allin are portrayed as "father and son" in AEW. He added that Tony Khan should have developed a compelling backstory and explored the former TNT Champion's character.

Furthermore, Konnan said he enjoys "storytelling" and wants to get emotionally invested in Sting and Allin's saga in AEW.

Who do you think should win between Darby Allin and MJF during their possible encounter at AEW Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

