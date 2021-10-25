"Why are they hanging out together like dad and son"- WCW legend slams the booking of Sting and Darby Allin

Konnan believes AEW hasn't done enough to explain the chemistry between Sting and Darby Allin.

Since arriving at Tony Khan's promotion last year, the legendary Icon has aligned himself with Allin. The duo quickly made an impact in front of the AEW universe, considering their similar face-paint look. Aside from becoming one of the most popular acts on weekly programming, their wrestling record as a team has been impressive so far, as they have been undefeated with a current record of 4-0.

Indigo Uchiha 🇯🇲🌸 @El_Sensei26 You think we had chills when sting made his AEW debut? Imagine how my guy Darby was probably feeling 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite You think we had chills when sting made his AEW debut? Imagine how my guy Darby was probably feeling 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Hf1dVHj3ro

However, WCW legend Konnan doesn't seem to be impressed with the way AEW has booked the duo. While speaking on Keepin It 100 podcast, he lashed out at the company for portraying Sting and Darby Allin as father and son.

Konnan explained that Tony Khan could have developed a backstory to their affiliation, which would have made their friendship connect with fans:

"I don't know. I would had more personality prop up between him [Sting] and Darby get more of Darby's character out, and show more of a friendship. Why they are hanging out together like dad and son trick or treating? How did they come together? Let us have some emotional investment. I'm into storytelling," Konnan said.

Konnan seems to have put some noteworthy points on the table. However, Sting has often rationalized that he sees a younger version of himself in Darby Allin. So far, everybody, including the face-painted stars, views this partnership as successful, and why not?

Both men have been benefitting in one way or the other. If the former TNT Champion is getting the spotlight under Sting, then the latter is also comfortable working a lesser in-ring schedule while staying relevant.

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite?

Sting and Darby Allin are currently involved in a heated feud with MJF. The latter ambushed the former TNT champion backstage alongside The Pinnacle a few weeks ago. The Salt of the Earth then brutalized the WCW Icon during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

With the rivalry getting personal with each week passing by, it looks like the company could book a tag team match between the fan-favorite stars and The Pinnacle.

Allin hasn't been seen on AEW programming since he took a massive beatdown. However, fans can expect him to appear alongside The Icon to get some revenge on MJF in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you agree with Konnan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the alliance between Sting and Darby Allin has been successful so far? Yes No 0 votes so far