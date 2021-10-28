AEW's Dax Harwood teases dream match for FTR against legendary tag team 

AEW star Dax Harwood recently teased a massive dream match for FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler) against the legendary duo of Jay and Mark Briscoe.

FTR's move to AEW last year has led to Harwood and Wheeler competing in countless dream matches. However, there are many more opponents that fans would love to see the former AEW Tag Team Champions compete against. One among them is the veteran team of The Briscoe Brothers.

Taking to Twitter, Dax Harwood teased the once-in-a-time clash by simply tweeting "Briscoes."

Going by it, Harwood and Wheeler look keen to wrestle Jay and Mark Briscoe, though there's also a possibility that the former WWE star was merely teasing fans. Check out Dax Harwood's tweet here:

"Briscoes," tweeted Dax Harwood

As expected, fans came in droves to the comments section of Harwood's tweet, imagining the possibility of a dream match between the two teams. Neither Jay nor Mark Briscoe has responded to the AEW star's tweet at the time of writing.

FTR will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear 2021

At the final AEW pay-per-view of the year, FTR will challenge The Lucha Bros for the Tag Team Championships. Earlier, FTR shockingly defeated Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 16th edition of AEW Dynamite to win the AAA Tag Team Championships.

The duo has the momentum on their side, heading into the event on November 13th. While it's still hard to determine who would win at AEW Full Gear 2021, the match will surely steal the show.

Given The Lucha Bros became champions only at last month's All Out 2021, there's a chance AEW won't book them to drop their titles so soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you want FTR and The Briscoes to wrestle a dream match sometime down the line in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Alan John