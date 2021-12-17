"Mistake they let him go" - Wrestling legend comments on WWE letting go Bryan Danielson to AEW (Exclusive) 

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts on AEW Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson's match from this week's Dynamite. He also talked about how WWE made a blunder by letting a talent like Danielson go to AEW.

The American Dragon and Page wrestled an epic 60-minute time-limit draw that is being rightfully considered as arguably the best match of 2021. Many fans and veterans of the wrestling business like Ric Flair have already showered praise on the bout, with DDP being the latest to join the party.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, the former three-time WCW Champion stated that the match was even better than Bryan Danielson's clash with Kenny Omega from AEW Grand Slam. DDP also lauded The American Dragon for overcoming concussion issues and wrestling at such a high level.

He added that WWE made a mistake by letting Bryan Danielson go, opening doors for the multi-time world champion to join AEW.

"I thought, when I watched the Omega match with Danielson, I thought that's the match of the year. Those guys just tore down, but then they went even longer here (Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson). Danielson coming back from the concussions, and all of that, he's a beast. He was a big star there, a mistake that they let him go, they never saw him in that spot. Over here, he can be appreciated at a different level," said DDP.

DDP also praised AEW Champion Hangman Page

Not just Danielson, but DDP was also impressed with The Anxious Millenial Cowboy's performance on AEW Dynamite. He went as far as to say that Page might be the number one wrestler in the world today.

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. https://t.co/7CTrhvCgP3

DDP then recalled chatting with Cody Rhodes a few years back, where the AEW EVP said that Hangman Page could potentially become the "man" in Tony Khan's promotion.

"And man, that kid (Page), he's the number one wrestler in the world right now, as far as I'm concerned. That kid (Page) is young, he might be in his late 20s, but he's still young in the business. He was a teacher before he went to Japan. Cody told me, three years ago, 'That guy has the potential to be the man here,'" DDP added.

Since their clash ended on an inconclusive note, there's a pretty big chance AEW could soon book a rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. There's a chance the bout could go down at either the Battle of the Belts on January 8th or Revolution 2022.

